Flavor Flav helps Paralympic athlete raise money to have parents watch him compete in Paris

(CNN) — Team USA Paralympic sprinter Nick Mayhugh can rest easy tonight: his parents will be able to watch him compete in Paris now that his GoFundMe met its goal – thanks to Flavor Flav’s promotion.

Earlier this month, Mayhugh posted a GoFundMe on his social media asking for $10,000 to fund his parents’ travel to Paris for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Flavor Flav, who recently served as the “hype man” of the US water polo teams at the Olympic Games, reposted Mayhugh’s post on X on Wednesday saying, “Imagine spending 18 years taking ya kid to every practice and game and working 2-3 jobs to buy equipment,,, and then not being able to watch them play the biggest game of they life.”

Within a day, Mayhugh reached his goal, thanks to the generosity of Flav and his fans.

Paris will be Mayhugh’s second Paralympics, but his parents and other spectators were unable to attend in Tokyo.

He stated in the GoFundMe his parents have never been able to watch him compete internationally, and now they will on the biggest stage of all. It won’t be just Mayhugh’s parents watching – one donor said he and his son with hemiplegia, paralysis on one side of the body, will be watching The Games.

Mayhugh has cerebral palsy and won gold medals at the Tokyo Games in the 100 m and 200 m T37 classification races, and gold in the mixed 4×100 m relay and silver in the 400 m T37.

Flavor Flav expressed gratitude for the numerous small contributions in a tweet on Thursday, “I see so many of y’all donating $5,,, and imma so touched. It all adds up and goes a long way.”

Flav’s latest deed comes after he and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian helped Team USA discus thrower Veronica Fraley pay her rent after she told her followers on X she was struggling to make ends meet during the Paris Olympic Games.

The rap icon of Public Enemy also recently jumped in to get a custom bronze clock necklace made for American gymnast Jordan Chiles after she was stripped of her bronze medal by the International Olympic Committee.

