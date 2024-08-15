Australian Olympic chief condemns ‘bullying’ online petition attacking Raygun’s breaking credentials



CNN

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has condemned an anonymous online petition concerning Rachael Gunn – the viral breaker known as Raygun – saying it contains falsehoods about how she was selected to compete at the Paris Games.

Gunn, a 36-year-old university lecturer from Sydney, failed to register a point in her battles against USA’s Logistx, France’s Syssy and Lithuania’s Nicka, losing 18-0 on each occasion. Meanwhile, her performance ignited widespread social media commentary and critique.

In a statement on Thursday, the AOC’s Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll criticized the “vexatious, misleading and bullying” petition that “contains numerous falsehoods designed to engender hatred against an athlete who was selected in the Australian Olympic Team through a transparent and independent qualification event and nomination process.”

The petition, published on Sunday and addressed to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the AOC, was posted to Change.org. It alleges – without evidence – that Gunn “manipulated” the selection process, “raising serious questions about the fairness and integrity of the process.”

It also alleges that Gunn’s husband could have been part of the selection panel and calls for Gunn and Australia’s Olympic chef de mission Anna Meares to apologize for “misleading the Australian public and attempting to gaslight the public and undermining the efforts of genuine athletes.”

Gunn said in an Instagram video that she didn’t realize her performance would “open the door to so much hate, which has frankly been pretty devastating.”

She added: “I really appreciate the positivity and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives – that’s what I hoped.”

Carroll said the AOC has written to Change.org demanding that the petition be immediately withdrawn.

“The AOC is particularly offended by the affront to our Chef de Mission, Anna Meares,” said Carroll. “The Australian Team Chef de Mission played no role in the qualification events nor the nomination of athletes to the AOC Selection Committee, of which the Chef and I are members.

“It is disgraceful that these falsehoods concocted by an anonymous person can be published in this way. It amounts to bullying and harassment and is defamatory,” his statement added.

“The petition has stirred up public hatred without any factual basis. It’s appalling. No athlete who has represented their country at the Olympic Games should be treated in this way and we are supporting Dr Gunn and Anna Meares at this time.”

CNN has contacted Change.org for further comment.

Gunn added in her Instagram video statement: “I’d really like to ask the press to please stop harassing my family, my friends, the Australian breaking community and the broader street dance community.

“Everyone has been through a lot as a result of this, so I ask you to please respect their privacy.”

