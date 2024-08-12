New England Patriots win first game without Bill Belichick in over 24 years

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The New England Patriots won their first game in over 24 years without legendary coach Bill Belichick in charge, beating the Carolina Panthers 17-3 in their opening preseason game on Thursday.

It was the debut for Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, as well as the team’s first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, quarterback Drake Maye.

The No. 3 overall pick played just one series in the first quarter, completing two of his three passes for 19 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions before spending the rest of the game on the sideline.

“I think it was awesome, first of all, to get out there in the stadium,” Maye said of his first NFL action, per NFL.com. “It was my first time since I think the day after I got drafted being in the stadium, other than the walkthrough yesterday.

“So being there with fans was a different feeling. I got some little chills in my body, but it was just awesome to compete against somebody else.”

Mayo said afterwards that it had been the plan to let Maye just play one series, in particular behind an offensive line suffering from injuries.

Third-year quarterback Bailey Zappe played a larger role, before rookie QB Joe Milton III finished the game.

Milton III provided a spark to a game which lacked energy, helping to craft a field goal and then a touchdown drive which culminated in a 38-yard touchdown pass to JaQuae Jackson.

Mayo called Milton III’s performance “a step forward” in the rookie’s progression.

“We know he has a big arm. He has the athleticism,” Mayo said of Milton, per NFL.com. “He’s getting better with his reads every single day. He has natural leadership ability. But once again, it’s not just about one game; it’s about the full body of work. You can come out here and play well, but you also have to do it on a day-to-day basis, in practice and you’ve got to gain the confidence of not only the coaches but also your teammates.”

The game was the first for the Patriots without Belichick on the sidelines after he parted ways with the team following 24 seasons in England, bringing to an end one of the greatest head coaching runs in NFL history.

The last time New England won without Belichick on the sidelines was on January 2, 2000, when the Pete Carroll-led Patriots beat the Baltimore Ravens 20-3 in Foxborough.

During his time with the team, Belichick won six Super Bowl titles and is famed for his pairing with legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

