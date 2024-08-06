US women’s soccer team to play Brazil in final as Marta bids for golden farewell

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — The US women’s soccer team and Brazil will face off in what will likely be an epic showdown in the gold medal match on Saturday.

Emma Hayes’ side needed extra time to eke past Germany 1-0 in Tuesday’s semifinal, while Brazil – in what is the legendary Marta’s last tournament before she retires – earned a statement 4-2 win over world champion Spain.

Mallory Swanson threaded a lovely through ball into Sophia Smith, who somehow got around her defender to slot the ball into the back of the net five minutes into extra time. Germany’s Felicitas Rauch certainly won’t want to see the replay of that goal as she should have dealt with with Swanson’s pass much better.

It was a game low on quality and certainly not one for the neutrals.

The USA enjoyed the better of the first half against Germany, but the second half in particular was a slog, with neither side able to create any chances of note.

The US, surprise bronze medalists in Tokyo after a shock defeat to Canada in the semifinals, should have taken the lead through Rose Lavelle inside the opening five minutes, but she hit her effort straight at Ann-Katrin Berger when she was unmarked inside the area.

However, it wasn’t all USA and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher had to get down sharply to keep out Jule Brand’s low effort.

Brazil, meanwhile, took an early lead against Spain thanks to Irene Paredes’ own goal, before Gabi Portilho doubled its lead just before half time.

Adriana then extended Brazil’s lead further in the second half, but an own goal from Duda Sampaio cut Spain’s deficit to 3-1.

Kerolin then added gloss to the scoreline with Brazil’s fourth in stoppage time, before Salma Paralluelo scored a late consolation goal.

Germany will face Spain in the bronze medal match on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.