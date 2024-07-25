Exclusive: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo optimistic about Olympic Opening Ceremony but acknowledges weather could pose a problem

By Saskya Vandoorne and Melissa Bell, CNN

Paris, France (CNN) — Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Thursday that weather could pose a problem to Friday’s Olympic Opening Ceremony if it rains, but she remains optimistic in an international exclusive with CNN.

“I think the rain will be a problem if we have rain tomorrow because many moments in this show need to be very safe for the dancer and without rain and without water,” she told CNN’s Melissa Bell.

“I think maybe, maybe we will be lucky tomorrow,” she added.

Hidalgo would not confirm rumors that superstars Celine Dion and Lady Gaga may perform at the ceremony.

“It’s a surprise,” she said, hoping that the Olympic Opening Ceremony will boost the public’s enthusiasm about the Games.

Hidalgo last week swam in the River Seine in an effort to demonstrate the cleanliness of the river for the Olympics amid E. coli bacteria concerns.

The triathlon and open water swimming Olympic events are due to take place in the Seine. She called swimming in the river “a dream” because “this river is magical like Paris.”

“Cleaning the Seine is cleaning our life … and cleaning the Seine is for our generation and the next generation.”

