Two French rugby players arrested in Argentina over alleged sexual assault

(CNN) — Two players from the French national rugby team were arrested Monday in Buenos Aires as part of an investigation of the alleged sexual assault of a woman, Martín Ahumada, spokesman for the Judiciary of Mendoza, a province in western Argentina, said to CNN.

A judicial source told CNN that Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou were accused of being involved in an alleged incident in Mendoza, where the French team played a Test match against Argentina on Sunday.

After the match, the French team traveled to Buenos Aires, where Jegou and Aurodou were arrested.

Rafael Cúneo Libarona, a lawyer representing the players in Buenos Aires, told CNN that he has spoken to both of them.

“They are worried but with a clear conscience. I believe in them. I trust them,” Cúneo Libarona told CNN.

Cúneo Libarona added that the two players will travel to Mendoza on Wednesday and he will travel with them.

CNN is also seeking comment from the French Embassy in Argentina.

Florian Grill, president of the French Rugby Federation, spoke to the media saying that he does not have details on the incident. “If the facts are real, they are incredibly serious,” he said.

The French Minister for Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, said on X Tuesday, “If the investigation establishes the alleged facts, they constitute an unspeakable atrocity.”

The Stade Rochelais club, where Jegou plays, did not comment. “In the complete absence of direct information about the current procedure, the Club will refrain from making any comments for the moment,” the institution said in a statement.

Section Paloise, Aurodou’s club, said in a statement that they are waiting for results of the ongoing investigation and that in the meantime “they will not comment.”

