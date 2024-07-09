Lamine Yamal: Spain beats France to reach Euro 2024 final after historic goal from 16-year-old

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest goalscorer in men’s European Championship history as Spain edged past France 2-1 to reach Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

France took the lead inside 10 minutes after Randal Kolo Muani headed home from Kylian Mbappé’s cross, but Spain leveled the scores soon after thanks to 16-year-old Yamal’s stunning long-range effort.

Dani Olmo then produced a brilliant effort of his own less than five minutes later to put Spain into the lead and it was an advantage La Roja defended stoically until the full-time whistle.

Tuesday’s victory also means Spain becomes the first team to win six successive matches at a single European Championship tournament.

Luis de la Fuente’s side will now face either the Netherlands or England, who play on Wednesday, in the final as Spain goes in search of a fourth Euros crown.

This is a developing story.

