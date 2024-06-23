Germany gets stoppage-time goal to top Group A at Euro 2024, Hungary boosts qualification hopes with late goal

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Germany got a stoppage time goal against Switzerland on Sunday to salvage a 1-1 draw and finish top of Group A at Euro 2024, with both teams securing qualification to the next round of the tournament.

Dan Ndoye opened the scoring midway through the first half in Frankfurt, finishing from close range after a sumptuous cross from Remo Freuler.

However, Niclas Füllkrug equalized late on to rescue a point for the host nation and see it top the group.

The draw means that Germany finishes on seven points after its three games in Group A, two points ahead of Switzerland.

The three-time champion will now play the team which finishes in second place in Group C – one of England, Denmark, Slovenia or Serbia – while Switzerland will face the second-placed team in Group B – Italy, Albania or Croatia.

Elsewhere, Hungary scored a dramatic 100th-minute winner against Scotland to get its first win of the tournament and boost its qualification hopes.

The game was marred by a serious-looking injury to Hungary striker Barnábas Varga, who was stretchered off in the second half after appearing to collide with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Varga fell to the ground after the clash in the Scotland box. The 29-year-old’s teammates could be seen signaling for medical attention to be brought onto the pitch to help Varga. When it arrived, sheets were raised around him while he received treatment.

Cameras showed the team’s captain, Dominik Szoboszlai, seemingly in tears after the incident and later running to carry the stretcher onto the field for Varga.

Varga was eventually taken off the field to applause from those inside the Stuttgart Arena.

After Hungary’s victory, the team’s players posed with a shirt bearing Varga’s name on the back in support for the striker.

According to the Hungarian FA, Varga is in a stable condition in a hospital in Stuttgart.

Late show

Germany had impressed many with its performances at Euro 2024, in particular a 5-1 hammering of Scotland in the tournament opener.

It began Sunday’s game against Switzerland like a team full of confidence, passing the ball around with pace and accuracy.

Germany did have the ball in the back of the net early in the first half through a long-range strike from Robert Andrich but the goal was eventually overruled for a foul committed earlier by Jamal Musiala after referee Daniele Orsato was advised to consult the on-pitch screen by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Then, against the run of play, Ndoye managed to get in ahead of Germany defender Jonathan Tah to tap home from Freuler’s inch-perfect cross and stun the tournament host.

The goal seemed to give Switzerland increased confidence as it looked the more likely to trouble the scoresheet with Germany struggling to get to grips with the fluid attacking play Murat Yakin’s side had deployed.

After the half-time break, Germany came out with a point to prove. Manager Julian Nagelsmann was almost immediately rewarded, with Musiala stinging the palms of Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Germany piled on the pressure as the second half went continued, with Kai Havertz hitting the bar.

It looked like Switzerland might be holding on for a famous victory and one which would see it top the group, but Füllkrug popped up with a header in the 92nd minute to save the draw.

In Stuttgart, meanwhile, chances were few and far in the clash between Scotland and Hungary with both teams prioritizing not going behind to a goal which might seal their elimination from the tournament.

And it was Hungary which had the best chance to get a vital breakthrough just ahead of halftime, only for Willi Orbán’s header from close range to hit the bar when he should have scored.

The second half followed much the same pattern until the injury suffered by Varga halted the game.

Once play restarted, the game looked to be petering out to a goalless draw, but a dramatic Kevin Csoboth strike in the 10th minute of added time snatched a victory and sparked joyous celebrations from the Hungary players and fans.

It means that Hungary’s chances of qualifying for the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams are dramatically improved, while Scotland was eliminated from the tournament.

