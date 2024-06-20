Skip to Content
Serbia scores last-gasp equalizer against Slovenia in dramatic Euro 2024 draw

Published 8:04 am

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Serbia scored a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer to draw 1-1 against Slovenia on Thursday, a result which keeps its Euro 2024 dreams very much alive.

Luka Jović’s header in the 95th minute of the match sparked frenzied scenes inside Munich’s Allianz Arena, a goal which also denied Slovenia its first ever win at a European Championships.

Žan Karničnik had seemingly won the game for Slovenia after his second-half strike, but Serbia kept playing until securing its dramatic equalizer in the very last passage of play.

The result means Serbia sits bottom of Group C on one point, with Slovenia in second with two points.

