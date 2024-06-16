England off to winning start in Euro 2024 with victory against Serbia in Group C clash

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — England are off to a winning start in their Euro 2024 campaign, after defeating Serbia 1-0 in the Group C clash at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Three Lions, rushing into the box and heading in a deflected Bukayo Saka cross for the goal in the 13th minute. The English fans erupted into a rendition of The Beatles’ “Hey Jude,” celebrating the early lead.

At 20 years and 353 days old, Bellingham becomes the third youngest goal scorer at the Euros in England’s history, behind only Wayne Rooney (18 years, 237 days) and Michael Owen (20 years, 189 days).

In the second-half, England captain Harry Kane nearly doubled the team’s lead with a 77th minute header but Serbia Goalkeeper Predrag Rajković tipped the effort off the top crossbar and away for the brilliant save

Serbia seemed poised to score the equalizer, piling on the pressure against England but struggled to find the back of the net in the nervy finish.

According to UEFA, since a 2-1 defeat to France at EURO 2004, the Three Lions are unbeaten in eight matches in the competition after leading at halftime, winning six matches and drawing two.

England moves atop Group C with the victory, and an earlier 1-1 draw by Denmark and Slovenia.

England will next play against Denmark on Thursday, while Serbia will face Slovenia on the same day.

