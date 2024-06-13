Soccer star Sam Kerr signs Chelsea contract extension … but not before teasing fans

By Rebecca Hall, CNN

(CNN) — Soccer star Sam Kerr has signed a new contract with current Women’s Super League (WSL) champion Chelsea, the club announced Thursday, but not before giving her fans a minor scare.

Speculation regarding the Australian star’s future has been swirling for months, with many questioning if she would leave the west London side following the departure of manager Emma Hayes, who left to take charge of the US Women’s team at the end of last season.

Kerr, one of the best players in women’s soccer, ended such speculation by signing a new deal until 2026, but not before she and the club teased fans about what the 30-year-old might do.

On Thursday, Chelsea initially released a video on social media of Kerr addressing the fans, thanking them for the memories and reassuring fans that she will “always be Chelsea.” This style of content has become commonplace with soccer clubs when star players announce they are leaving.

Many fans took to social media in disbelief, while rival supporters welcomed the decision in the hope that Chelsea’s reign of dominance could be coming to an end.

However, 20 minutes later, Chelsea revealed a plot twist, announcing the two-year deal.

“Did you guys really think I was gonna end on 99 goals?” asked Kerr in another video.

According to BBC Sport, it was Kerr’s idea to tease the fans around the news of the contract extension.

Since signing from the Chicago Red Stars in 2019, Kerr has scored 99 goals in 128 matches for Chelsea. She has won five consecutive WSL titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups and the Community Shield during her time at the club.

Kerr has also been the WSL’s top goal scorer twice and was runner-up to Barcelona superstar Aitana Bonmati at last year’s Ballon d’Or awards. She is also Australia’s record goalscorer and one of the most recognisable faces in world soccer.

However, European success in the Champions League continues to elude both Kerr and the Blues.

Kerr has not played since January 2024 and has been ruled out of this year’s Olympic Games after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the start of the year.

Former Chelsea manager Hayes had made it her mission to convince Kerr to move to the WSL club back in 2019. The pair subsequently formed a close relationship which provided part of the core foundations of Chelsea’s recent domestic dominance.

Sonia Bompastor’s recent arrival as the new Chelsea manager marks a new era in west London, but retaining Kerr will help steady the ship.

