Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence tied for highest-paid player in NFL after signing record extension, reports say

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence signed a record five-year, $275 million contract extension, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The extension includes $200 million guaranteed and $142 million guaranteed at signing, according to the reports.

Lawrence is now tied atop the list of the National Football League’s (NFL) highest-paid players with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who reportedly signed a five-year, $275 million extension with the team in 2023.

Both make a reported $55 million salary by yearly average.

CNN has reached out to the Jaguars and Lawrence’s representation for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The 24-year-old Lawrence, who was the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson University, finished last season with 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while leading the Jaguars to a 9-8 record.

﻿Lawrence won the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship with Clemson as a freshman and finished as a runner up to the Joe Burrow-led Louisiana State in 2020.

He was considered to be potentially the highest-rated college quarterback since Andrew Luck in 2012 or maybe even Peyton Manning in 1998.

The Jaguars open the 2024 regular season on the road against the Miami Dolphins on September 8.

