New date announced for rescheduled bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

(CNN) — Mike Tyson’s return to boxing will now take place on November 15, after his fight against Jake Paul was postponed due to the former world heavyweight champion experiencing a medical issue.

The match was originally slated for July 20 but was delayed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flareup during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26. A representative for the Hall of Fame boxer previously told CNN that Tyson “became nauseous and dizzy” 30 minutes before landing.

Tyson announced in a statement that he was advised by his doctor to “lighten [his] training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” causing the bout to be pushed back.

However, the fight has now been confirmed to be taking place this November by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the company organizing the occasion. The event will still take place at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium – home of the Dallas Cowboys – in Arlington, Texas, with streaming service Netflix retaining exclusive broadcast rights.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement.

Tyson, 57, will participating in his first match since taking on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout in 2020 and it will be his first professional matchup since 2005.

‘Iron Mike’ is taking on YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, who is 30 years his junior.

Paul – who competed in his first boxing match in 2018 after achieving social media stardom and is the co-founder of MVP – agreed to the postponement to “ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.”

“New date, same place, same fate,” the 27-year-old posted on social media after the announcement.

The card for Tyson vs. Paul will also see Katie Taylor take on Amanda Serrano in what is being promoted as “the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history,” after Taylor won via a split decision in front of a capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden, successfully defending her women’s lightweight titles in the WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC in the process.

