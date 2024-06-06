Los Angeles Lakers are pursuing UConn’s Dan Hurley as their next head coach, per reports

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Lakers have held preliminary discussions with University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley with the intent to offer the two-time NCAA national champion coach the same position with the Lakers, per reports citing unnamed sources.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report.

ESPN and The Athletic are reporting the Lakers are preparing a lucrative, long-term contract to fill the team’s coaching vacancy. A UConn spokesperson told CNN Hurley did not have a comment.

Hurley has led the Huskies to back-to-back national titles. He holds an impressive 141-58 record in six seasons at the helm in Storrs.

After losing a first-round playoff series to the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles fired coach Darvin Ham following two seasons in charge.

CNN has reached out to the Lakers for comment.

It is unclear if the next head coach of the Lakers will be coaching future Hall of Famer LeBron James next season. James has not directly addressed his future with the team, nor if he would return for his 22nd NBA season.

On April 30, James posted on X, “I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends!

“When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know,” he added.

When asked about his fellow UConn coach’s situation with the Lakers, Huskies’ women’s head coach Geno Auriemma told “The Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday that he spoke to Hurley at an event on Wednesday night.

Auriemma said he joked with Hurley by telling him, “Hey, I think you could win a lot of championships with the Lakers – more so than a guy who has never coached,” an apparent reference to the rumored candidacy of ESPN commentator and former NBA star JJ Redick. Auriemma said he and Hurley shared a laugh over the jab.

Auriemma continued, “It would be a bad day for UConn for sure if this happens. And it would be a great, bittersweet day for Dan Hurley.”

Hurley has never coached in the NBA. Before UConn, Hurley coached at Wagner College and the University of Rhode Island.

