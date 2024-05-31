Simone Biles’ quest for record-extending 9th US Gymnastics Championship title begins

By Issy Ronald and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Simone Biles’ quest for a record-extending ninth US Gymnastics Championship title began on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 27-year-old finished the first day of the senior women’s all-around competition in first place with a score of 60.450. Skye Blakely finished in second place and Kayla DiCello in third place.

Biles started on the vault, executing a Yurchenko double pike and then a Cheng to finish with a 15.800 – the highest score of the competition.

Even though the uneven bars are considered Biles’ “weakest” event, she scored a 14.650 to extend her lead through two rotations. On her third rotation – the balance beam – Biles continued her stellar performance, finishing with a 14.800.

Biles finished the night on the floor and scored a 15.200 to solidify her lead and enter Sunday with a great chance to win the title.

Biles is looking to claim a record-extending ninth all-around victory at the national championships – the final event for US gymnasts before the Olympic Trials in late June.

The stakes are higher than simply winning another national title as the US all-around champion automatically qualifies for the Olympic team, according to NBC.

Biles’ fellow all-around Olympic champion Suni Lee finished in fourth place Friday, while reigning Olympic floor champion Jade Carey finished in eighth place.

If Biles can maintain the lead on Sunday, she will qualify for her third Olympic Games and return to the competition where, three years ago, she experienced the “twisties” – a mental block causing gymnasts to lose track of their body positions – and had to withdraw from several events.

Meanwhile, Brody Malone ended the first day of the men’s competition with a comfortable lead, ahead of Fred Richard and Maksim Kan.

The 2022 high bar world champion was competing in his first all-around event since suffering a serious knee injury on that apparatus in March 2023 and sits in a strong position going into the final day of competition on Saturday.

How to watch the competition’s conclusion

The men’s competition continues on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET while the women next take to the arena on Sunday at 4:15 p.m. ET.

All podium training sessions will be available to watch on FlipNow.tv – USA Gymnastics’ streaming service – while Peacock, NBC and CNBC will broadcast the main sessions.

Viewers outside the US can also follow the event on the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel. More viewing details are available on the USA Gymnastics website.

