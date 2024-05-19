Manchester City wins historic fourth straight Premier League title, edging Arsenal with a final day victory over West Ham

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Seventy-nine seconds. That’s how long Arsenal had hope for.

In the end, the drama and tension of the final day of the Premier League season lasted little longer than a minute, as Phil Foden’s stunning early strike set Manchester City on course for a comfortable 3-1 win over West Ham that ensured a historic fourth straight title for the club.

Two points ahead going into the last day, City knew only a win would guarantee it retained the title ahead of Arsenal, while the Gunners needed to win and hope that Pep Guardiola’s side either drew or lost.

Foden’s goal meant that what was happening 200 miles south in North London mattered little, though Arsenal took the fight to the bitter end with a 2-1 win at home to Everton to finish two agonizing points behind City.

“We’ve got ourselves in the history books, no team has ever done it,” Foden, who was also recently crowned the Premier League Player of the Season, told Sky Sports.

“You can see what it means to fans, to us. This Premier League title was a bit more [special] because no team had done it before, now we’re the first team to have done it. I’m lost for words. I’m shattered.

“We played this scenario a couple of times before and I think it helped with the nerves, I thought today we looked confident. We played our own football and it paid off.”

Still only 23 years old, Foden has now won a remarkable six Premier League titles. It’s a feeling he certainly isn’t taking for granted.

“I never get bored of it,” he added. “I want this feeling every time. When you win something there’s no better feeling. I just want to keep winning as much as I can.”

City’s stroll in the sun

Foden’s opening goal, a left-foot rocket into the top corner, settled any early nerves – if there were any at all – at a raucous Etihad Stadium. The remaining 88 minutes and 49 seconds were little more than an early trophy celebration as City’s fans and players basked in the Manchester sun.

The Englishman, a Manchester City boy born and bred, was living the dream, scoring the goal that clinched the league title for his hometown club – and it only got better from there.

Just 15 minutes later, Jeremy Doku’s pinpoint cross somehow made its way through three West Ham players and found Foden, who coolly side-footed the ball into the back of the net.

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who has enjoyed a superb first season in the Premier League, briefly made matters interesting after his outrageous bicycle kick halved City’s lead just before half time.

Back in north London, Everton took a shock lead five minutes before the interval but Arsenal hit back almost immediately to ensure the teams went into the break level.

However, any concerns City had about West Ham spoiling the party were banished just over 10 minutes into the second half, as Rodri’s low shot from the edge of the area squirmed under the hand of West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and into the net.

Now there was no doubt. The Premier League trophy was staying in Manchester.

The party had now well and truly started and City passed the ball around for the remainder of the match with a calmness and control that belied the enormity of the occasion, seeing out the final 35 minutes as though it was a training session.

As the match entered its final stages, Manchester City fans began celebrating with “the Poznań,” joining arms and jumping up and down with their backs to the pitch.

Back down in London, Arsenal did eventually get a winner against Everton in the 89th minute thanks to Kai Havertz, but it was the most meager of consolations.

Blue Moon, City’s club anthem, echoed around the Etihad as the referee blew the full-time whistle to a deafening roar from the home fans. Hundreds of supporters ran onto the pitch to celebrate, filling the air with blue smoke set off from flares.

Guardiola has built one of, if not the greatest team, in Premier League history.

Manchester City has now gone where no team in English football has gone before – and it will likely take a monumental effort from Arsenal, or perhaps Liverpool post-Jurgen Klopp, to dethrone this juggernaut next season.

