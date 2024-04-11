Masters start delayed amid bad weather at Augusta National

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — The start to The Masters has been delayed and patrons will be admitted to the first major of the calendar later than expected due to bad weather at Augusta National, organizers said.

The tournament is scheduled to tee off on Thursday when showers and storms are mainly forecast before 2 p.m. Eastern Time in Augusta, according to CNN Weather.

“We continue to monitor the weather closely. Gate openings and tee times have been delayed until further notice,” said a statement on Wednesday from Masters organizers.

A later statement said that the first round will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET with patron gates opening at 9:30 a.m. ET.

CNN Weather anticipates that the forecast in Augusta is set to improve later in the week, though winds will be as high as 37 mph on Thursday and 31 mph on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny with temperatures reaching 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius) on the final day of play.

The 88th edition of the Masters, the first men’s major of the year and arguably golf’s most prestigious tournament, will see Spaniard Jon Rahm defend his green jacket.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is a strong candidate to win his second, Rory McIlroy is still searching for his first Masters victory, and five-time winner Tiger Woods has said that he is capable of winning despite recent injury struggles.

Woods begins his first round at 3:54 p.m. ET alongside Max Homa and Jason Day.

