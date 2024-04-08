‘I can’t even wrap my head around it’: Nelly Korda continues historic run with fourth consecutive LPGA Tour victory

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — Many golfers would be content to retire with four LPGA Tour titles. Nelly Korda has amassed that haul in just over two months.

The American world No. 1 won her fourth tournament in a row on the circuit at the T-Mobile Match Play on Sunday, making short work of Ireland’s Leona Maguire during the championship match in Las Vegas.

Korda won four of the first seven holes at Leopard Creek and wrapped up victory with three holes left to play to claim her 12th LPGA Tour victory and extend her winning streak.

Not since Mexico’s Lorena Ochoa in 2008 has a player tallied four consecutive victories on the Tour. No American had achieved more than a hat-trick since Nancy Lopez rattled off five straight in 1978, an all-time record shared with a fellow World Golf Hall of Famer, Sweden’s Annika Sörenstam.

Still just 25 years old, Korda could tie the pair’s record on the biggest stage later this month – if she can claim her second major title at the Chevron Championship.

“I can’t even wrap my head around it honestly,” Korda told reporters Sunday.

“Such a whirlwind the last three weeks. I just feel like I was just in go-mode constantly … I don’t know if it’s going to hit me when I get home, but I feel really good.”

It’s illustrious company everywhere you look. Only one American had ever previously won four of their first five LPGA Tour starts to a season: the most prolific champion in the history of the women’s game, 88-time LPGA Tour winner Kathy Whitworth.

“Kathy’s really good friend actually texted me last week a photo of me being compared to Kathy on social media,” Korda revealed.

“I wrote her back that it’s an honor to be alongside her. I used to play in her event growing up, The Kathy Whitworth Invitational in Texas, and meeting her and getting to talk to her was always the highlight of my year.

“She was always so, so nice, so getting compared to Kathy Whitworth is a huge honor.”

Korda’s run began with triumph at the LPGA Drive On Championship in January. After a seven-week break, she made a winning return at the Seri Pak Championship in March before taking victory at the inaugural Ford Championship earlier this month.

The 2021 Women’s PGA Championship winner will have a week of rest before she goes for five at the Chevron Championship at The Woodlands in Texas on April 17.

“I just love competing. I love golf. I hopefully am inspiring the next generation,” Korda added.

“There is no greater thrill for me than competing and being out here and seeing the girls and going head-to-head for a title. There is no greater feeling.”

