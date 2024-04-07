South Carolina gets revenge against Caitlin Clark and Iowa, wins 3rd women’s national championship

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — The women’s NCAA basketball tournament has been full of star power, with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark front and center.

But there wasn’t a team as loaded as South Carolina’s.

For the third time, the Gamecocks are national champions, defeating Iowa 87-75, completing a perfect 38-0 season and preventing Clark from having the perfect end to her college career.

The win also avenges South Carolina’s loss to Iowa in last year’s Final Four, the team’s only loss that season. The Gamecocks are now 109-3 in the last three seasons.

For the second year in a row, Iowa and Clark have come up short in the national championship game, losing to LSU a year ago.

This was Clark’s final game in an Iowa unform before heading to the WNBA. She finished with a game-high 30 points. Clark is expected to be the top pick in the draft April 15.

South Carolina freshman Tessa Johnson, coming off the bench, had a career-high 19 points. Senior center Kamilla Cardoso, also WNBA-bound, pulled in a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 15 points. Te-Hina Paopao had 14 points, while Chloe Kitts added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

South Carolina is now 3-0 in national championship games. The other titles came in 2017 and 2022, all under head coach Dawn Staley.

On Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, the best team beat the team that had the best player. Clark, despite all the accolades she’s received, will leave Iowa as a two-time national runner-up.

South Carolina bench steps up

Iowa came out firing, starting the game with a 10-0 lead and led by as many as 11 in the first quarter.

Clark scored 18 points in the first quarter. According to ESPN, that’s most points in any quarter by a single player in the national championship game.

But Clark cooled off considerably in the second quarter, going 1-for-6 from the field with 3 points – and South Carolina showcased its depth, closed the gap, seized momentum and took a 49-46 lead into halftime.

The Gamecocks’ run continued into the third quarter, capping an 11-0 run to take a 55-46 lead. They’d later extend the lead to 14.

Iowa cut South Carolina’s lead to 57-55 with a layup from Clark, but the Hawkeyes could get no closer.

The Gamecocks bench outscored Iowa’s bench 37-0 in the game.

Women’s tournament lived up to the hype

There was a ton of hype ahead of the women’s NCAA tournament, and it lived up to it with the action that has taken place the last few weeks.

The focus mainly had been Clark, but stars like UConn’s Paige Bueckers, LSU’s Angel Reese and USC’s JuJu Watkins stepped up and had huge NCAA tournament performances. The Gamecocks’ top scorer and rebounder, Cardoso, is projected to be a top-five WNBA pick.

Clark continued to set records her senior season, including becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball. For the second consecutive season, Clark has been named the Naismith national player of the year, named the Associated Press player of the year and won the Wade Trophy, awarded to the best player in women’s college basketball.

Entering’s Sunday’s championship game, Clark and the Hawkeyes have the top three most-viewed women’s college basketball games of all time: Friday’s Final Four win against UConn (14.2 million), their Elite Eight win against LSU (12.3 million) and last year’s national championship game against LSU (9.9 million).

Despite being the top overall seed, the lone women’s college basketball team undefeated and a loaded roster with depth, South Carolina seemingly flew under the radar while continuing its dominance.

While the spotlight was on Clark, South Carolina just kept winning.

And on Sunday, the Gamecocks got something else: revenge.

