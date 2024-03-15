Brother of Toronto Raptors’ RJ Barrett dies, team says

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The younger brother of Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett has died, the family announced via the team on Thursday.

The Raptors and Canada Basketball shared a statement from the Barrett family saying Nathan Barrett died Tuesday, “surrounded by his family, church and friends.”

No cause of death was given.

“While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together,” the statement said.

“Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable and driven.”

Barrett’s father, Rowan, is the general manager of Canada Basketball.

The family added that it has asked for privacy but “greatly appreciates the outpouring of love, support and prayers that we have been receiving.”

“Though his time with us was brief, he will live forever in our hearts,” the family’s statement concluded.

The 23-year-old RJ Barrett, who was born in Toronto, was drafted with the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks out of Duke University. Barrett was traded to the Raptors in December and is averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season.

Barrett did not play in the Raptors’ 113-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Toronto is next scheduled to play Friday at home against the Orlando Magic.

