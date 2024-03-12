Arsenal edges past Porto on penalties to reach Champions League quarterfinals for first time in 14 years

By Matias Grez, CNN

Emirates Stadium, London (CNN) — If Arsenal fans had forgotten just how tense and grueling the Champions League knockout stages can be, their memories will now certainly be refreshed after a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Porto in the round of 16.

It had been seven years since the Gunners last played at this stage of European football’s premier competition and 14 years since it last progressed to the quarterfinals.

Porto arrived at the Emirates defending a 1-0 lead from the first leg, but Leandro Trossard drew Arsenal level in the first half with an inch-perfect finish after being found by Martin Ødegaard’s smart reverse pass.

Despite constant Arsenal pressure and chances for both sides, neither team was able to find the goal that would have won the tie.

Eventually, it was Arsenal’s players that held their nerve to score all four of their penalties as Brazilians Wendell and Galeno saw their spot kicks saved by the outstanding David Raya.

