Soccer fan rushed to hospital after falling from top tier of stadium

(CNN) — A Leeds United soccer fan was admitted to hospital after reportedly falling from the top tier of Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium in southwest London on Wednesday night.

The incident took place shortly after Leeds took a 1-0 lead against Chelsea in the first half of their FA Cup last-16 match, according to reports by British media, citing footage from social media.

“Leeds United can confirm an incident involving a Leeds United supporter occurred in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge during the first-half of tonight’s FA Cup game,” the Championship club, who play in English soccer’s second tier, said in a statement.

“The incident is being investigated and is in the hands of the emergency services. We will be making no further comment at this time.”

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that the fan had been taken to hospital “for treatment.”

“Officers, alongside paramedics and staff from Chelsea FC, responded to an injured man in the away end during the match with Leeds United on Wednesday, 28 February,” the force said in a statement sent to CNN Sport.

“We await an update on his condition. His family has been informed,” they added.

English Premier League club Chelsea, which issued an identical statement to the one released by Leeds, went on to win the game 3-2, following Conor Gallagher’s goal in the 90th minute.

Chelsea will face Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals next month.

The FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world. The defending champion is Manchester City.

