Erling Haaland and Manchester City lead nominations for this year’s Laureus Awards

(CNN) — Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland leads the nominations at this year’s Laureus Awards as he continues his record-breaking goal-scoring form.

The Norwegian striker has been shortlisted for the World Sportsman of the Year award alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, tennis great Novak Djokovic, US sprinter Noah Lyles and F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

Haaland scored a stunning 52 goals in all competitions during Manchester City’s treble-winning season last year, being named Premier League Player of the Year in the process.

“Last year was a very special year for me and the whole team. I couldn’t have scored the number of goals I did without my incredible teammates, the coaches and staff at the club,” he said after being nominated.

“Without them, the success would not be possible. I am really proud to be nominated for the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award alongside so many other incredible athletes.”

Dubbed “The Oscars of Sport,” the Laureus World Sports Awards aim to “recognize the most memorable sports achievements and acknowledge the wider impact on society, made by athletes.”

Manchester City has also been nominated for Laureus’ World Team of the Year Award, after winning its fifth Premier League title in six years, and the club’s first ever Champions League trophy.

“Of course, we are nominated because we won so much last season and the credit must go to all our players, all our staff who worked so hard throughout the season to compete in England and across Europe,” manager Pep Guardiola said.

“It is an honour to be included in such an illustrious list of teams who also achieved success at the elite level of sport last year.”

Europe’s Ryder Cup winning team, F1 team Red Bull Racing and the World Cup-winning Spanish women’s national team will compete with City for the prize, which will be announced during a ceremony in Madrid, Spain, on April 22.

Aitana Bonmatí, a member of that World Cup-winning squad, is also nominated for World Sportswoman of the Year after a brilliant season where she was named the best women’s player on the planet.

The midfielder will face stiff competition for the prize, though, being nominated alongside US ski legend Mikaela Shiffrin and world No. 1 tennis player Iga Świątek.

Eyes will also be on the World Breakthrough of the Year Award, with Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham facing competition from the likes of US tennis star Coco Gauff, who celebrated winning her maiden grand slam at the US Open in 2023.

Nominees for this year’s awards were determined by a vote from members of the world’s media.

The winners are then chosen in a secret ballot by the 69 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

