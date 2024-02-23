Former Buffalo Bills player Matt Araiza back in the NFL after signing with Kansas City Chiefs

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — NFL punter Matt Araiza has signed with Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced on Thursday.

The former Buffalo Bills player has been out of the league since August 2022. That was the same year Araiza was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the player draft.

Buffalo released Araiza shortly after he was named in a civil lawsuit filed against the punter and two other former San Diego State University football players accusing them of rape.

Last December, Araiza was dropped from the suit. He dropped his counter-lawsuit alleging defamation against his accuser as part of an agreement between the parties.

Araiza, who has denied the allegations, never faced criminal charges.

“Matt has been to hell and back in the last 18 months. He has handled himself with grace. And humility that is truly inspiring,” the agency that represents Araiza, JL Sports, stated on social media. “Matt can now move forward knowing that this ordeal is behind him.

“He is thrilled to move forward as a part of the #ChiefsKingdom.”

Araiza said he was honored to join the Super Bowl LVIII champs and looked forward to resuming his professional career.

“I want to thank my family, who have been my rock and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support,” the punter stated through his agent in a social media post.

CNN has reached out to the Chiefs for comment.

The left-footed kicker has yet to play in a regular season NFL game. While at San Diego State, he was named the 2021 Ray Guy award winner – the highest honor given to the nation’s best collegiate punter.

