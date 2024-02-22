When will Caitlin Clark break the all-time NCAA men’s and women’s basketball record?

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — After recently becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history, Caitlin Clark is chasing another record.

The University of Iowa superstar has scored 3,569 career points, 98 short of basketball Hall of Famer Pete Maravich’s total of 3,667 that he scored at Louisiana State University (LSU), which is the all-time NCAA men’s and women’s basketball record record.

Maravich’s record is remarkable given he only played three years at LSU – averaging 44.2 points per game – while achieving his points haul in the era before the three-point line and shot clock existed, per the NCAA.

Clark’s superstardom at college level has drawn comparisons to Maravich’s total domination at LSU, earning her the nickname ‘Ponytail Pete.’

However, unless Clark can match Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary NBA record of scoring 100 points in a single game, she is unlikely to break the record in Iowa’s upcoming game against Indiana University on Thursday.

Clark’s career-high is 49, which she achieved on the same night she broke Kelsey Plum’s women’s college basketball scoring record of 3,527. She made history in trademark fashion, draining a long three-pointer from near the center court logo to etch her name in the record books.

The reigning national player of the year is leading the country in scoring this season, averaging 32.8 points per game.

Clark would need to exceed her career-high and average 49.5 points across the next two games if she is to pass Maravich against Illinois on February 25.

The 22-year-old is more likely to break the record on the road against Minnesota three days later, or at home versus Ohio State in the final game of Iowa’s regular season on March 3.

Clark also has the opportunity to blow these records out of the water if she elects to forgo the 2024 WNBA draft – where she is projected to be selected first overall – and remain in college for a fifth season. The senior has an additional year of college eligibility due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on previous NCAA seasons.

This may be an attractive prospect for Clark, as a result of the 2021 name, image and likeness (NIL) ruling that allows college athletes to make money off their personal brand.

