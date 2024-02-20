William Byron wins out in crash-filled race to take first career Daytona 500

By Homero De la Fuente and George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — William Byron kickstarted Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary season with victory at the rain-delayed Daytona 500 on Monday.

As the white flag flew to signal the start of the final lap, Byron was in the lead shortly before NASCAR called a caution when Ross Chastain’s car slid through the infield grass at the famed Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

As well as its first victory in the “Great American Race” since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2014, Hendrick also enjoyed a 1-2 finish with Alex Bowman placing second when the fifth caution of the day was called.

“Did we win it? Did we win it?” Byron asked in confusion after claiming the victory due to the caution flag, before crew chief Rudy Fugle confirmed the result.

“Well, no one told me. And Rudy was crying on the radio, so I was like, ‘Dude, I hope he’s crying for good reason,’” the 26-year-old Byron said after the race. “I guess he was a ball of emotion there, and so I was like ‘Did we actually win or not?’”

It was Hendrick’s ninth Daytona 500 victory, tying Petty Enterprises for the most in the history of the race on the same day that the team celebrated the 40th anniversary of its first Cup Series start.

With eight laps to go, Byron was running fourth when a massive crash – initiated when he was bumped by Bowman, then causing him to hit Brad Keselowski – involved more than half of the 40-car field and prompted a red flag.

That drew a delay of more than 15 minutes, and after the restart, Byron took the lead from Chastain, who moments later wrecked with Austin Cindric, giving the Charlotte native the victory.

Prior to Monday’s race, Byron had never finished higher than 21st in six starts at the Daytona 500. Behind him and Bowman, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell placed third, Corey Lajoie of Spire Motorsports was fourth, and Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing rounded out the top five.

Originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, the race was delayed a day due to heavy rain, which also meant that the Pitbull’s pre-race concert was cancelled. The rap artist said that he would return to the event to perform in 2025.

There were 41 lead changes between 20 different drivers over the course of the chaotic race, which was being staged for the 66th time.

“I wish my dad was here, he’s sick but this is for him,” Byron, who claimed the 11th win of his career, said in his post-race interview. “We’ve been through so much. We sat up in the grandstands together and watched the race. This is so fricking cool.”

