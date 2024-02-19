Brooklyn Nets fire head coach Jacque Vaughn

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — The Brooklyn Nets have relieved head coach Jacque Vaughn of his duties, the team said in a statement, with the franchise set to name an interim replacement in the “near future.”

Amid earlier reports that Vaughn had been fired, the Nets released a statement on Monday confirming the decision.

The team is 21-33 this season and currently sits 11th in the Eastern Conference, just outside of a Play-In Tournament spot.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said.

Vaughn, 49, was in his second year as head coach after being promoted from assistant in 2022.

Last season, he helped lead the Nets to the playoffs, before being swept by the Philadelphia 76ers, 4-0, in the first round.

Despite being far from the worst team in the NBA this season, the franchise has struggled in the last couple of months, going 8-18 since Christmas Eve.

The Nets’ last game before the All-Star break ended in a 136-86 humiliation by the league-leading Boston Celtics, perhaps the last straw that brought Vaughn’s tenure to an end.

“Jacque has represented this organization with exemplary character and class for the past eight years,” Marks added.

“The consistent positivity and passion he poured into our team daily will remain with the players and staff he interacted with throughout his tenure.

“We thank Jacque for all he has done for the Nets and the borough of Brooklyn, and wish him, Laura and their family nothing but the best in the future.”

The former NBA champion had been with the team in some coaching capacity since 2016. His spell as head coach ended with a 71-68 record.

The Nets head to Toronto for their next game to take on the Raptors on Thursday night.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This story has been updated with additional information.