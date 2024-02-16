Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis Invitational, citing illness

By Jacob Lev and Brammhi Balarajan, CNN

(CNN) — Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational in the second round due to illness, the PGA Tour announced Friday.

The 15-time major champion was 1-over through six holes before exiting the course on a golf cart during Friday’s second round and 2-over par for the whole tournament.

The 48-year-old – restricted to a limited schedule after suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash in 2021 – had not featured at a PGA Tour event since playing the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December. He returned to the tournament scene for The Genesis Invitational, an event he hosts in Southern California.

Woods also previously withdrew from the Masters in April 2023 and had surgery on his ankle after admitting to being in “constant pain.”

PGA Tour rules official Mark Dusabek told the Golf Channel broadcast Woods wasn’t feeling well.

Woods acknowledged he was dealing with back spasms for the final three holes of his opening round on Thursday. However, Dusabek said Woods’ back was not the reason behind his withdrawal.

“Not what we’re being told by him right now,” Dusbabek said. “I’m sure that’s part and parcel to the reason but he’s not feeling well he’s feeling ill right now.”

Woods has said he hoped to play one tournament a month this year.

The Genesis Invitational continues through Sunday. Patrick Cantlay currently leads, sitting at 10-under for the tournament.

