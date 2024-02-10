How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — After almost five months of NFL action, the Super Bowl is finally upon us.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 12.

The winner will be anointed football’s best team and lift the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft as the confetti rains down.

Here’s how to keep track of all the action unfolding in Nevada.

How to watch

Super Bowl LVIII is expected to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/11:30 p.m. UK time on Sunday.

The game in the US will be shown live on CBS and Paramount+, with coverage on both channels beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

In the UK, the game is available to watch on Sky Sports and ITV, with pregame coverage starting at 10 p.m. local time.

For viewers across the world, the NFL Gamepass on DAZN will show coverage of the game.

Where’s Super Bowl LVIII being played?

The game will be played in Las Vegas at the Raiders’ state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, aka the “Death Star,” the first time the venue – and Nevada – has hosted the NFL’s championship game.

The Raiders’ new 65,000-person capacity stadium was built next to the Las Vegas Strip to accommodate the team; fittingly, it is located on Al Davis Way, a street named after the team’s former owner and Mark Davis’ father.

The stadium was built with a domed roof and, according to Sports Illustrated, cost $1.9 billion to construct.

The stadium is said to bring around $620 million annually to the local area, while also creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada.

The hosting of the Super Bowl is estimated to bring in around $500 million for Las Vegas “through direct spending, additional tax dollar generation, increased room occupancy and job creation.”

How did the teams reach the Super Bowl?

Both teams had to battle through tricky encounters to book their spot at Super Bowl LVIII.

The 49ers, who finished the season with the No. 1 seed in the NFC, have looked anything but convincing in their playoff run.

They first sneaked past the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs before just finding enough thrust to beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

Conversly, the Chiefs – who had a subpar regular season – have had an inspired postseason.

They blew away the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, beat the Buffalo Bills on the road in the divisional round before upsetting the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Baltimore Ravens, in the AFC Championship Game.

