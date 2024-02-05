Wyndham Clark wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am after just 54 holes as heavy storms cut tournament short

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — American golfer Wyndham Clark was declared the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after just 54 holes on Sunday, as heavy storms over the Monterey Peninsula led organizers to end the tournament early.

Reigning US Open champion Clark shot two eagles en route to a blistering 12-under 60 at a soggy Pebble Beach on Saturday to break the existing course record by two strokes and take a one-shot lead over Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg into the final round, initially postponed until 10:25 a.m. ET on Monday due to inclement weather and safety concerns.

Yet despite improved forecasts for Monday morning, the result was declared with 18 holes still to play “in accordance with PGA Tour regulations,” according to a statement from the PGA Tour Rules Committee on Sunday night.

“After consultation with Monterey County emergency authorities, who have implemented a Shelter in Place order until early tomorrow morning for the greater Pebble Beach community, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all constituents, there will be no play on Monday,” the statement added.

Having gone six years without a PGA Tour triumph since turning pro, victory marks Clark’s third on the circuit in the space of nine months. The 30-year-old, who signed off his career-best round with his ninth birdie of the day, clinched $3.6 million in prize money and jumped four places to world No. 6 with the victory.

“It was kind of surreal; it really felt like I won the tournament with that two-putt even though it was a Saturday,” Clark told reporters Sunday after victory was confirmed.

“I think that was because I broke the course record. Everyone gave me a standing ovation. It honestly felt like the end of the tournament and that’s what made yesterday so unique and weird because I would have thought that it was Sunday.

“When I shook hands and waved to the crowd, it really felt like I just won the tournament, so I don’t feel like I got cheated at all. It’s been an amazing last 36 hours.”

The tournament is the first on the PGA Tour to be reduced to 54 holes since 2016, when the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was shortened due to similarly inclement weather.

Heavy storms have lashed California this month, leading to an intense, long-lasting atmospheric river moving through the state, leaving more than 800,000 without power and millions of people under high risk of life-threatening flooding.

With high wind alerts affecting more than 35 million across the state early Monday morning, half a year’s worth of rain is forecast to fall in parts of the Los Angeles area by Tuesday.

