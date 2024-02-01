Washington Commanders hire Dan Quinn as head coach

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — The Washington Commanders are hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach, a source within the organization told CNN Thursday.

Quinn has served as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator since 2021. He was the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2015-2020, leading the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2016 season.

Quinn takes over from Ron Rivera, who was fired last month after leading the Commanders for four seasons. The Commanders ended this season on an eight-game losing streak and finished with a 4-13 record.

With Quinn’s hire, all NFL head coaching vacancies have been filled.

