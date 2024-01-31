Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu to settle debate over basketball’s best three-point shooter at All-Star Weekend

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu are set to go head to head in the very first NBA vs. WNBA three-point contest later this month.

The battle between the sharpshooters will be held on February 17 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis during All-Star Weekend and will be aired live on TNT.

Both players are well-known for their scoring abilities from deep and will finally be able to settle a long-running debate.

The pair had called each other out earlier this year and now the stage is set to find out which player is the best three-point shooter in basketball.

Curry is a two-time NBA three-point contest champion and holds the league’s record for most three-pointers made (3,585).

However, in 2023, Ionescu set a WNBA record for most three pointers in a single-season (128). She also set a WNBA and NBA all-time record in the three-point contest last season, recording 37 points out of a possible 40.

“I think I gotta bring her out, we gotta settle this once and for all,” Curry was heard saying when mic’d up during a game on January 25.

“Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line,” Ionescu replied on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As part of the contest, both Curry and Ionescu’s respective charities will receive a donation from the NBA and WNBA. The pair will also have a chance to raise money for the NBA Foundation, which aims to further economic empowerment in the Black community, with each regular shot worth $1,000, every money ball $2,000 and a special 29-foot-9-inch three-pointer called the “STARRY Range Ball” worth $3,000.

According to the official release, Curry was to shoot NBA balls from the NBA three-point line, while Ionescu was supposed to use the WNBA equivalents – the line is a little closer and the ball is slightly smaller.

But, confident of her abilities, Ionescu said she wanted to level the playing field.

“I’ll shoot from the NBA line… LETS GET IT,” she wrote on X Tuesday.

“I think this is like the coolest thing ever,” Curry told TNT.

“I love the confidence, I love the competition. It’s a new format on that stage. Obviously, I’m coming to win. I think she is too.”

