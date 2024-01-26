Jürgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has announced that he will step down from his position at the end of the current season.

Since taking over in 2015, the German has overseen one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, notably winning a Champions League title and Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years.

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously, I can explain it – or at least try to explain it,” Klopp told the club’s media department.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.”

The announcement will come as a shock to Liverpool fans who have had no prior indication of Klopp’s decision.

Explaining his reasons for stepping down, the 56-year-old said he was determined to do so “slightly early” rather than “too late.”

He said he told the club of his decision back in November, after realizing he was running out of steam when attending meetings about next season.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy,” he added.

“I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now.

“I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Liverpool announced Klopp’s assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also step down.

“This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote on X, formally known at Twitter.

“I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen!”

Under Klopp, Liverpool transformed back into a powerhouse of English and European soccer.

His “heavy metal” style of play brought the good times back to a club in desperate need of a new direction.

In addition to an attractive style of play, led for years by the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané, Klopp instilled a winning mentality in his players.

Winning machine

Under his guidance, the team won the Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield.

Perhaps his most impressive period came after winning the Champions League in 2019, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final; Liverpool went on to win the Premier League the following season.

As well as silverware, Klopp’s reign with the Reds has been punctuated by some incredible moments.

Chief among them is perhaps the stunning comeback against Barcelona in the semifinals of the Champions League in 2019.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, a weakened Liverpool side produced a stunning performance to win the semifinal 4-3 on aggregate.

Liverpool failed to win any trophies last season as Klopp began a rebuild of his squad. This year, though, the Reds are in contention for the league title – they are currently top of the table – and will play Chelsea in the League Cup final in February.

Klopp added that he won’t manage a club or country for at least a year, while ruling out ever taking charge of another English team other than Liverpool.

“The outside world want to use this decision, laugh about it, want to disturb us. We are Liverpool, we went through harder things together,” he said.

“And you went through harder things before me. Let’s make a strength of it. That would be really cool.

“Let’s squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future. Thank you.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This story has been updated with additional information.