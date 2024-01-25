LeBron James named to record 20th NBA All-Star Game

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Another year, another record for basketball star LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward was named to his 20th NBA All-Star Game on Thursday, passing NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most of all time. Less than a year ago, James broke Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

James, 39, is joined in the Western Conference starting lineup by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

James, who is in his 21st year in the league, is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this season.

Earlier this season, James reached another significant milestone, becoming the first player in the history of the NBA to score 39,000 career points.

The Eastern Conference starting lineup includes Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks guard Damian Lillard, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for February 18 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

