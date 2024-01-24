Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift ‘absolutely loved’ meeting his brother Jason despite his antics during the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff win in Buffalo

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — While Travis Kelce made headlines for his performance on the field during the NFL playoffs, his brother Jason was also the focus of much media attention off the field in Buffalo on Sunday.

Jason was pictured shirtless, screaming and chugging beer during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-24 win against the Bills. So how did the family dynamics play out between the respective Kelce families and Taylor Swift on that memorable Sunday evening?

The good news is, there doesn’t seem to be any ‘Bad Blood’ regarding Jason’s antics.

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” said Travis, referring to his brother, during the latest episode of the Kelce siblings’ “New Heights” podcast.

The Kelce brothers reminisced about their night in Buffalo, with Jason saying he was caught up in the energy and the shenanigans of the fan base known as “Bills Mafia.”

“I got caught up in the magic of Bills Mafia. It is electric,” Jason admitted as he said he was made to feel awesome and at home by the fans in Buffalo.

Jason then talked listeners through his Sunday night antics, where he was seen wildly celebrating his younger brother’s two touchdowns on the night.

“I didn’t get outside until later, I wanted to go outside early, and I wanted to take my shirt off then and be out there.

“When I entered the box I noticed, ‘Hey, I can jump out of this box and I’ll be outside.’ And if I take my shirt off then I’m outside and I’m part of the Buffalo Bills pageantry.”

But with all the attention on Swift and Jason in the suite, Travis said he wanted to see more of Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, and her reaction to what was unfurling.

“I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason revealed, before telling listeners he warned Kylie about what he was going to do.

“She said ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’

“She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor,” Jason added.

The Chiefs will now head to the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the AFC Championship game Sunday.

Will a new set of fans be treated to another edition of the Jason Kelce experience?

