Namibia stuns Tunisia to secure first ever AFCON victory

(CNN) — Namibia produced a historic upset to beat Tunisia 1-0 on Tuesday and record its first ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory.

Appearing in its fourth AFCON, Namibia had failed to win any of its previous nine finals matches, losing seven and drawing two.

However, the southern African nation, ranked 115th in the world and 87 places below Tunisia, was a deserving winner as midfielder Deon Hotto made himself the hero with an 88th-minute winner.

Hotto’s header sparked wild scenes on the Namibia bench and in the stands, as 33-year-old leapt over the advertising hoardings to celebrate his goal in front of an ecstatic group of fans.

It continues a string of surprise results at the tournament, hosted in the Ivory Coast, with Ghana losing 2-1 in stoppage time to Cape Verde on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Egypt needed a last-gasp Mo Salah penalty to salvage a draw against Mozambique, while Algeria, Cameroon and Nigeria were held to draws in matches they were heavily favored to win.

Tunisia, the 2004 AFCON champion, is the No. 1 seed in Group E but now faces a tricky path to reach the knockout stages, with Mali and South Africa still to play.

Next up for Tunisia is a difficult tie against No. 2 seed Mali, with anything less than a victory likely plunging its qualification into doubt, while a buoyant Namibia faces South Africa.

Wednesday’s Group E matches between Morocco and Tanzania and DR Congo and Zambia are the final two opening round fixtures to take place.

