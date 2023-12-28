Denver Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon steps away from team after dog bite injuries

By Issy Ronald and Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and hand resulting from a dog bite on Christmas Day and will be absent while he recovers, his team announced Wednesday.

The Nuggets said the 28-year-old “is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers,” but didn’t give a timetable for his return.

“He’s hanging in there,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone told ESPN on Wednesday. “We need him to heal inside and out.

“Going through something like that is not something you come back from easily. That’s something where you have to heal from the physical, but you also have to heal from the mental and what you just kind of went through,” added Malone.

“We want him back. We know we’re better off with him. But I want to support Aaron Gordon and make sure when he comes back, he’s ready to come back and play at the level that we know he’s capable.”

Earlier on Christmas Day, Gordon had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three rebounds in Denver’s 120-114 win against the Golden State Warriors.

So far this season, he is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as he helps the Nuggets attempt to defend their NBA title.

He is likely to miss the Nuggets’ next game when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on December 28.

The breed of the dog is unknown as is the owner of the animal.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.