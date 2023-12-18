English superstar Harry Kane breaks another scoring record in Germany

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Harry Kane continued his superb scoring form by breaking yet another record in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win against Stuttgart on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Kane scored two goals in the game, his second making him the quickest player to reach 20 Bundesliga goals. The England international has reached the landmark in 14 games – that’s seven fewer matches than the previous record holder, Uwe Seeler.

It took Manchester City star Erling Haaland, then with Borussia Dortmund, 22 games to score 20 goals.

“That was probably the best performance of the season,” Kane said about Bayern’s win, not dwelling on his own achievements.

“Our intensity was very good in what was a big game. Everyone did well, including the players who came into the team.

“We need the entire squad. Overall it was a very good performance today. We can be proud of that.”

Kane had to wait less than two minutes for his first goal of the match. The visitors gave the ball away cheaply in their own half which allowed Bayern’s Leroy Sané to break away.

The forward kept his composure to navigate around Stuttgart’s onrushing goalkeeper before squaring the ball to Kane who tapped into an open net.

The striker then scored his second 10 minutes after half-time, directing a header into the corner of the net from close range.

Kane is now four goals clear as the league’s top goalscorer this season. Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, who was kept very quiet on Sunday, is second with 16 goals.

Bayern defender Kim Min-jae scored the host’s third goal to secure an important win in the Bundesliga title race.

The Bundesliga champion now sits in second, four points behind Bayer Leverkusen having played one game fewer.

While it continues its bid to win a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title, Bayern will face Italian side Lazio in the Champions League round of 16 after the draw was made earlier on Monday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.