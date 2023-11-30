Luke Donald to remain Europe captain for 2025 Ryder Cup

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Following on from a win at this year’s Ryder Cup, Luke Donald will continue as European captain for the 2025 edition at Bethpage Black in New York.

The 45-year-old led his team to a 16.5 – 11.5 win in October to wrestle back the title from the US.

He will now become Europe’s first repeat captain since Bernard Gallacher manned the helm in three consecutive tournaments between 1991 and 1995.

“I’m delighted and honored to have been given the chance to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again,” Donald said, per the Ryder Cup.

“Great opportunities don’t come along very often in life and I’m a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands. This is one of these moments.”

Donald is a popular captain with both European fans and players, and he’s certainly got a successful history with the Ryder Cup.

He won the prestigious tournament on all four of his participations as a player and now once as a captain.

The former world No. 1 was part of the last European team to win the Ryder Cup on US soil back in 2012.

He will hope to repeat such a feat as captain in two years’ time.

“The Ryder Cup means so much to me, so to be captain again and have the chance to create more history by becoming only the second European Captain to win back-to-back is exciting,” Donald added.

Questions over Tiger Woods

It’s currently unclear who will be captaining the US team opposite Donald when the 2025 edition tees off at Bethpage Black.

There had been murmurs that Tiger Woods could take charge of his country’s team, but the golf icon sounded indifferent when asked about it at a press conference on Tuesday.

Woods, who makes his long-awaited comeback to competitive golf on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge, now sits on the PGA Tour policy board and is helping shape the future of the game amid the PGA’s controversial merger with LIV Golf.

“Right now, there’s too much at stake with our tour to think about a Ryder Cup right now,” he told reporters.

“We have to get this done and we have to be focused on this right now.”

