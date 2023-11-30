Aaron Rodgers to return to practice but he says he’s still unsure whether he can play in a game again this season

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Just 11 weeks after new New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon, head coach Robert Saleh announced the soon-to-be 40-year-old could now return to practice.

In September, Saleh said Rodgers would be “out for the year” after the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player was carted off the field after just his fourth snap in the team’s season-opener against the Buffalo Bills.

“This isn’t so much getting ready to play as much as it is a progression in his rehab,” Saleh said Wednesday.

Rodgers could participate in limited practices that include throwing to teammates but would not include any contact, Saleh said. “Aaron is not going to do anything to put himself in harm’s way.”

On Tuesday, Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and told McAfee that he is still not healthy enough to decide on whether he could play again this season.

“I’m improving steadily, but I’m not at the ability to play at this point,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers, who turns 40 on Saturday, is widely regarded as to be making a remarkable, rapid recovery from his injury.

The 19-year veteran quarterback spoke about a possible return in December should the team still have a chance to make the playoffs. According to NFL.com, the Jets have 21-day window to evaluate Rodgers in practice while he remains on the injured reserve list.

The 4-7 Jets have six games left in the regular season.

If cleared to return, the first game the Super Bowl XLV winner could play in would be against the Washington Commanders on December 24 – the Jets’ third-to-last game of the season.

Before being traded in the offseason, Rodgers had spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers led the Packets to a Super Bowl XLV win in February 2011 and won MVP awards in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021, while setting numerous accuracy records over his future shoe-in Hall of Fame career.

