Las Vegas Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager after rocky start to season

(CNN) — The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced on Tuesday.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in the statement.

Las Vegas named linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and assistant general manager Champ Kelly as interim head coach and interim general manager respectively.

Pierce becomes the Raiders’ eighth head coach – and third interim – in the last 13 years.

The team said it was “committed to undergo a comprehensive search” for both a new head coach and general manager once the season has finished.

The firing of McDaniels and Ziegler brings to an end what has been a hugely disappointing era for the storied franchise.

The pair were hired together in 2021 having previously both been part of the title-winning run at the New England Patriots; McDaniels was the offensive coordinator from 2012 with Ziegler working in the organization’s scouting and personnel departments since 2013.

They joined a team which had made the playoffs in 2020 after a miraculous run under interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

But despite the acquisition of star players such as Davante Adams, the duo failed to lead the team to the playoffs during their time in Las Vegas.

They leave with a cumulative record of 9-16 in the 25 games they held the reins, including a 3-5 start to this season.

After his successful stint in New England, McDaniels’ calling card was meant to be his offensive proficiency, but the Raiders have gone backwards this season, with the team ranking 30th in scoring and 31st in yards after finishing 12th in both in 2022.

Wide receiver Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and edge rusher Maxx Crosby have been some of the positives from their time with the franchise – Adams surpassing 1,500 receiving yards in the two full seasons McDaniels was in charge, Jacobs leading the league in rushing in 2022 and Crosby blossoming into one of the NFL’s best pass rushers.

However, all three have struggled this season as the Raiders have misfired in all departments.

The duo’s firing comes a day after Las Vegas’ 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions in which the team could only muster 157 total yards – Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs on his own had more yards to his name (189) than the entire Raiders offense.

It marks a second unsuccessful stint as a head coach for McDaniels, who coached 28 games for the Denver Broncos – going 11-17 – before he was fired in 2010.

