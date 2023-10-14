Colorado Buffaloes blow 29-point lead as Stanford Cardinal secure shock win in double overtime

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — With a huge 29-0 halftime lead, Colorado Buffaloes seemed on course for a straightforward victory on Friday against Stanford Cardinal. But an incredible comeback – a record-breaking one, in fact – saw Stanford claim an astonishing 46-43 double overtime win.

For Deion Sanders’ team, it was the largest blown lead in the team’s history, while Stanford enjoyed the biggest comeback in their school’s history. According to ESPN, Stanford overcame the largest halftime deficit in Pac-12 history to win – and it was also the fourth-largest comeback in Pac-12 history.

The Cardinal scored 36 points in the second half to tie the game and force overtime. The scores remained tied at the end of the first overtime before Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders – who racked up 400 yards and five touchdowns – threw an interception in the end zone to give the Cardinal’s Joshua Karty the chance to kick a 31-yard field goal, securing a memorable victory.

“We’re gonna take this one on the chin because we deserve it,” Coach Prime said, per cubuffs.com

“I’ve never been in one of these. I don’t remember from youth on being up 29-0 and losing a football game. I really don’t. This is a little tough for me.”

Stanford scored five touchdowns and a field goal in the second half, accumulating 26 points straight at the start of the half, as Colorado mustered just one touchdown.

Tied 36-36 thanks to Karty’s late 46-yard field goal, the game went into overtime and both teams scored touchdowns before Sanders’ intercept opened the door for Stanford.

Elic Ayomanor, with 13 catches, 294 yards – a school record – and three touchdowns, played a huge part in inspiring Stanford’s victory.

