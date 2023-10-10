Euro 2028 to be held in UK and the island of Ireland, with Turkey and Italy co-hosting 2032 edition

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — The UK and the Republic of Ireland have been confirmed as co-hosts of Euro 2028, with the European Championships tournament in 2032 being held in both Italy and Turkey, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said on Tuesday.

The bid from the UK and the island of Ireland stood unopposed after Turkey decided to withdraw its entry in order to co-host Euro 2032 with Italy.

Euro 2028 will be held across 10 venues – six in England, one in Wales, one in Scotland, one in Northern Ireland and one in the Republic of Ireland.

The stadiums included in the bid are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Newcastle’s St. James’ Park, Villa Park in Birmingham, Glasgow’s Hampden Park and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Everton’s new stadium and Casement Park in Belfast are also included but are not yet built.

England and Scotland both staged games for Euro 2020, but 2028 will be the first time that Northern Ireland, Ireland and Wales host a major soccer tournament.

London’s Wembley Stadium hosted the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, a match marred by fan trouble. Ahead of kick-off, a number of fans without tickets forced their way into a stadium which is likely to play host to the final in 2028.

Around three million tickets will be on available for the 2028 tournament, according to the Football Association – English football’s governing body – which is more than any other edition in the past.

Turkey had originally contested the bid with the UK and Ireland, but last week decided to focus its attention on the 2032 edition, with Italy the only other bidder.

Italy has previously hosted the European Championship on two occasions, in 1968 and 1980.

Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium has hosted many major soccer games, including last year’s Champions League final.

Next year’s European Championship is being held in Germany, with Italy the defending champion.

