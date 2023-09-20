Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scores last-minute goal to earn dramatic Champions League draw

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel produced the unthinkable on Tuesday after scoring his team’s 95th-minute equalizer against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

With the Italian side 1-0 down after Pablo Barrios’ first-half strike, and with mere seconds remaining in the opening group stage match, Provedel went up for a late corner.

Lazio’s initial cross was cleared to Luis Alberto, but the midfielder then picked out Provedel’s brilliant run, allowing the goalkeeper to glance his header into the corner of the net.

The goal sparked frenzied scenes inside Stadio Olimpico as the Lazio bench ran onto the pitch to celebrate with Provedel.

The 29-year-old is the fourth goalkeeper to score in the Champions League and the first since Vincent Enyeama netted for Hapoel Tel Aviv in the 2010 qualifying rounds.

“It’s a night I’ll remember all my life,” Provedel told UEFA after the game finished 1-1.

“I’m happy, especially because we managed to level a game we didn’t deserve to lose. It hasn’t sunk in; later, I will realize that I scored in the Champions League.

“Football is sometimes about moments and not performance. I am sorry that we had to equalize at the last second. I hope the point gives us momentum as motivation and enthusiasm.”

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri said that his team was worthy of the draw against Atlético Madrid, arguably the favourite to win the group.

“Trailing at halftime considering the way the two teams had played their football was not fair, and we risked feeling like victims of bad luck, of surrendering to the circumstances,” Sarri told Sky Sport Italia.

When asked about Provedel scoring the equalizer, the 64-year-old Sari said: “We found a solution eventually!”

Elsewhere in Group E, Feyenoord beat Celtic 2-0 to sit top of the standings after the first round of matches.

Lazio faces Celtic in the next group game, while Feyenoord takes on Atlético Madrid.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Manchester City produced a comeback win at home to Red Star Belgrade.

Osman Bukari had given the visitor a surprise lead but a brace for Julián Álvarez and a goal from midfielder Rodri secured a 3-1 win for the English Premier League side.

