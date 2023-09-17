Dwayne Johnson surprises Deion Sanders as Colorado continues winning start to season

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Hollywood star Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson reduced University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders to the brink of tears on Saturday, surprising him on the set of ESPN’s College “GameDay.”

“Coach Prime is changing the face of college football and he’s doing it his way but he’s also doing it in a way that is galvanizing not only a town in Boulder, Colorado but also galvanizing an entire country,” the Rock said.

“You’re going to make me cry, man,” Sanders replied before joking: “All recruits, did you hear what he said?”

Before that, it had been Sanders praising the Rock, getting down onto his knees to welcome the actor onto ESPN’s show.

The Colorado Buffaloes narrowly avoided an upset against the Colorado State Rams to take a double-overtime 43-35 win and extend their winning streak to 3-0 this season.

Sanders’ son, Shedeur, masterminded a game-tying 98-yard scoring drive from quarterback in the last two minutes of regulation time before throwing two touchdowns in overtime to seal victory.

“We played like garbage in the first half but tried to get it right in the second half offensively as well as giving up some wounds defensively,” Sanders said afterwards, according to the University of Colorado’s website.

“We did some things that showed we were resilient. We showed that we would fight, we showed that we had no surrender or give up in us.”

However, Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter was taken to the hospital following a late hit in the first quarter of the game, the school announced, and he will be “out for a few weeks,” Sanders said afterwards.

The Rock was not the only famous face in town for college football as Lil Wayne entertained the crowd and led the Buffaloes onto the pitch.

“You mean to tell me Lil Wayne is at a college game performing before the game,” Sanders said on “GameDay.” “This is unbelievable, this is what college is supposed to be…all the kids are having a good time…I love it 100%. I can’t tell you how much I’m enjoying life, coaching my sons in a beautiful city. The weather is impeccable. I ain’t got nothing to be mad at.”

