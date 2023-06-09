2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup set to become most attended women’s sporting event in history

By Matt Foster, CNN

(CNN) — Ticket sales for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand overtook those of the previous edition of the tournament on Thursday, according to FIFA, soccer’s global governing body.

The 1,032,884 tickets sold means the event is set to surpass France’s 2019 World Cup as the most attended standalone women’s sporting event in history, FIFA said.

“The future is women,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino on his Instagram, “And thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever!

“The momentum is building in the host countries and across the globe, and I look forward to seeing you there to witness the stars of women’s football shine on the world stage.”

Earlier this year, Australia’s opening fixture against the Republic of Ireland was moved to Stadium Australia in Sydney, which has a capacity of 83,000, in response to what FIFA described as “significant interest in tickets.”

The Women’s World Cup runs from July 20 through August 20.

