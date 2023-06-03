Horse dies at Belmont Park after sustaining injury during race ahead of next week’s Triple Crown finale

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — A horse died following a race at Belmont Park after sustaining an injury Thursday ahead of next week’s Triple Crown finale.

According to the Equibase race chart notes, 6-year-old horse Chaysenbryn suffered a right front leg injury after bumping into Dolce Sera nearing the quarter pole in the third race at Belmont Park.

The Rudy R. Rodriguez-trained Chaysenbryn had to be pulled up by jockey Joel Rosario and was euthanized on the track, according to the New York Gaming Commission.

“Despite the immediate response by attending veterinarians and members of the New York Racing Association’s Safety and Integrity Team, the injury was not operable and catastrophic in nature,” New York Racing Association Vice President of Communications Patrick McKenna said in a statement to CNN.

Thursday’s incident marks the second for Rodriguez this week after three-year-old Midnight Empress had to be vanned off by an equine ambulance following the ninth race on Sunday.

Since January, Rodriguez has had four horses die, three at Aqueduct Racetrack and one at Belmont Park.

Chaysenbryn is the second horse to be euthanized following a race at Belmont Park since last month, after the Mertkan Kantarmaci-trained Reed Kan sustained an injury to the right front leg at the 16th pole while racing May 13.

McKenna said serious accidents and injuries on the NYRA’s tracks are “exceedingly rare.”

“The circumstances around any incident such as this will be closely reviewed and analyzed to ensure NYRA is providing the safest possible environment for racing and training,” he said.

Since last Saturday, two other horses have been euthanized following training sessions at the home of the Belmont Stakes.

According to the Gaming Commission, Troubling Moon was euthanized after suffering sudden cardiac arrest after working out on the track. Similarly, Battle Station was euthanized after working out on the main track before being pulled up past the wire as a result of an apparent injury.

The Belmont Stakes is scheduled June 10 at the track in Elmont.

Horse deaths have recently come under a spotlight following 12 deaths at Churchill Downs over the previous month. As a result, owners of the Kentucky Derby racetrack announced they would suspend all racing operations to conduct a “top-to-bottom” review of all safety and surface protocols.

