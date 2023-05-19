Jim Brown, legendary NFL running back who left the game to become an activist and actor, has died at age 87

By Matt Foster and Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) — Jim Brown, the transcendent athlete-actor-activist who ran roughshod over the NFL and its record books in the 1950s and 1960s and won multiple MVP awards before retiring abruptly at age 30 to focus on the civil rights movement and a career in Hollywood, has died, his former team and his widow said Friday. He was 87.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown,” Monique Brown wrote on Instagram. “He passed peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken…”

The sole team Brown played for, the Cleveland Browns, tweeted, “Jim Brown Forever.

“Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary.

“It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world.

“Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way.”

Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

“Yardage isn’t the big thing. Having your team win the championship is … That’s what I work for, winning the championship, and this requires a certain standard of performance,” Brown said, according to the Hall of Fame webpage honoring his career.

Before leaving the game, Brown made his film debut in 1964 in the Western, “Rio Conchos.”

He surprised sports fans two years later when, at the height of his career, the reigning NFL MVP announced his retirement from football while he was filming the World War II film, “The Dirty Dozen.” He appeared in more than 50 film and television projects in the years that followed, most recently “Draft Day” in 2014.

Brown also made his mark as a civil rights activist, working with inner-city gang members and prison inmates.

“His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the field is what he should also be known for,” Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. “In the time we’ve spent with Jim, especially when we first became a part of the Browns, we learned so much from him about the unifying force sports can be and how to use sport as a vehicle for change while making a positive impact in the community.

“Jim broke down barriers just as he broke tackles. He fought for civil rights, brought athletes from all different sports together to use their platform for good. Many thought Jim retired from football too soon, but he always did it his way.”

Brown led the NFL in rushing a record eight times in his nine seasons and rushed for a record 12,312 yards.

He went to nine Pro Bowls and was an NFL champion in 1964. In his final season Brown rushed for a career-high 1,544 yards.

“One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever,” the NFL tweeted.

Brown is also considered one of the greatest lacrosse players in history, earning first- and second team All-America honors while scoring more than 70 goals in two seasons at Syracuse University.

He was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1983.

