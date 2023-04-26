The Atlanta Hawks shock the Boston Celtics to extend playoff series — and postpone a Janet Jackson concert

By Matias Grez, CNN

Trae Young’s clutch three-pointer secured a shock 119-117 win for the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 to cut the Boston Celtics’ first-round series lead to 3-2 and take the match-up back to Atlanta.

Few people expected the Hawks to stave off elimination on Tuesday — including, it would seem, organizers at the team’s home State Farm Arena.

Janet Jackson had been scheduled to perform there on Thursday as part of her ongoing tour, but the concert has now been postponed until Friday as the Hawks will now have to play Game 6 at State Farm Arena instead.

“All tickets for Thursday night’s show will be honored for Friday night,” concert promoter Live Nation said in a statement. “Refunds will be available at point of purchase for those who are unable to attend.”

Jackson’s Atlanta concert date on Wednesday night at State Farm Arena will not be affected, the organizers said, and the newly-scheduled Friday concert will take place on the same day as the opening of Taylor Swift’s three-night stand at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, less than a block away from State Farm Arena.

The Hawks fought back from 13 points down in the fourth quarter thanks to Trae Young’s 38-point, 13-assist performance, which was capped off by a game-winning, 30-foot three point shot with just 2.1 seconds remaining.

Atlanta pulled off the improbable victory in Boston without Young’s partner in the back court, Dejounte Murray, who was serving a one-game suspension for an altercation with an official in Game 4.

The Hawks now have a brilliant chance to level the series at home and take it to a deciding Game 7 back in Boston.

“This is such an exciting time for the city with world-class events between Hawks Playoff basketball, Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift in downtown Atlanta,” State Farm Arena Executive Vice President Trey Feazell said in a statement.

“We are committed to ensuring all of our guests have a great night out at each of our events and are working with our partners to provide the most seamless experience possible.”

While Jackson and her fans might not be happy with the news, Hawks fans will definitely be ecstatic on Thursday night.

