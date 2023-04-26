Skip to Content
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards cited for third-degree assault following alleged postgame incident

<i>Matthew Stockman/Getty Images</i><br/>Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves brings the ball down the court against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 25 in Denver.
By Jacob Lev, CNN

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was cited for third-degree assault following his team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets that eliminated them from the NBA playoffs on Tuesday.

Edwards allegedly hit two women working at the arena when he swung a folding chair while walking back to the locker room after the game, Denver Police told CNN. Both women were injured, but their injuries were not serious, police added.

Edwards, 21, was cited for misdemeanor third-degree assault, which means to “knowingly or recklessly cause bodily injury,” according to the police citation obtained by CNN.

CNN has reached out to Edwards’ representation and Ball Arena for comment.

The Timberwolves acknowledged the alleged incident in a statement Wednesday, saying they “are in the process of gathering more information.”

The team had “no further comment at this moment.”

Edwards is scheduled to appear in court on June 9.

Edwards finished with a team-high 29 points on Tuesday. The Denver Nuggets won 112-109.

The NBA star was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Georgia. Edwards had a career year in 2022-2023, averaging 24.6 points per game and was selected to his first All-Star game.

